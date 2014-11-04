BRIEF-Teyi Pharmaceutical Group unit obtains high-tech enterprise recognition and to enjoy 15 pct tax preference
* Says its pharma unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
Nov 4 Mercator Medical SA :
* Receives 5 million zlotys loan from DNB Bank Polska SA until March 31, 2020 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Says its pharma unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
March 20 Tianjin Lisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives tentative ANDA approval for Fingolimod capsules, 0.5 mg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nciKQ2 Further company coverage: