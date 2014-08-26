BRIEF-OHA Investment qtrly net investment income $0.08 per share
* Oha investment corporation reports fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016 results and announces quarterly distribution
TORONTO Aug 26 Small base metal miner Mercator Minerals Ltd said on Tuesday it had filed for protection from its creditors in Canada and the United States after failing to settle with some lenders.
Mercator said it had filed a notice of intention to make a proposal under the Canadian Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the first stage of restructuring under the law, and part of a process that could let it avoid bankruptcy.
Four subsidiaries have also filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy petitions in the United States.
(Reporting by Allison Martell, Editing by Franklin Paul)
LONDON, March 14 Fresh from defending Unilever against an unsolicited $143 billion takeover attempt by Kraft Heinz, CEO Paul Polman said the British government should ensure a level playing field for target companies.
SAO PAULO, March 14 Construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA is close to announcing the sale of its stake in Rio de Janeiro's international airport to Canada's PSP Investments Inc, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.