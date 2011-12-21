* Mercator shares seen falling
* Likely future prime minister against the sale
(Adds quote, share price, details, background)
LJUBLJANA Dec 21 The sale of Mercator
, Slovenia's largest food retailer, to Croatian rival
Agrokor has been suspended after the resignation of the chief
executive of Nova Ljubljanska Banka, the country's largest bank.
NLB is one of 12 local banks and companies looking to sell
their joint 52.1 percent stake in Mercator.
"The supervisory board (of NLB) decided to postpone the
decision making on whether to sell Mercator," NLB said on
Wednesday. It gave no reason for CEO Bozo Jasovic's resignation.
"With the sale being postponed I expect shares of Mercator
could fall to some 160 euros," Mihael Zagrajsek of Raiffeisen
Bank told Reuters.
Mercator shares rose 3.1 percent to 167 euros on Tuesday.
Agrokor was reported to have offered 221 euros per Mercator
share, valuing it at 832 million euros ($1.1 billion).
NLB's decision followed a street protest by trade unions
against the sale of Mercator on Tuesday, amid claims many jobs
in Slovenia would be lost.
Ljubljana mayor Zoran Jankovic, expected to become
Slovenia's new prime minister in January following the Dec. 4
parliamentary election, said on Tuesday he was against the sale.
Jankovic had been CEO of Mercator for eight years until 2005.
Mercator said in November it would not allow Agrokor to
perform due diligence because the company was its biggest
competitor in the region and there was a risk the sale could be
stopped by competition authorities in Bosnia, Croatia,
Montenegro and Serbia, where both firms are present.
Mercator also operates in Albania and Bulgaria. While
Agrokor is unlisted, several of its units trade on the Zagreb
bourse.
Slovenia's finance ministry said last week it was against a
possible hostile takeover of Mercator because it would hit the
Slovenian economy.
($1 = 0.7628 euro)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and
Dan Lalor)