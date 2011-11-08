* Profit margin down
* Sales up by 6.7 pct
(Adds quote, details, share price)
LJUBLJANA Nov 8 Slovenia's largest food
retailer Mercator said on Tuesday group net profit
fell by 3.2 percent in the first nine months of the year to 27
million euros ($37.3 million), mainly due to lower profit
margins.
It said sales rose by 6.7 percent to 2.2 billion euros, with
sales in Slovenia up by 0.8 percent and sales abroad up by 16.2
percent.
"Business conditions were worse than expected, particularly
in the third quarter," the company said in a statement, adding
it was forced to lower profit margins to keep retail prices low.
It said conditions on global financial markets have
deteriorated and added a new recession in Europe was possible.
"Further worsening of business conditions is expected in the
last quarter (of the year)," it said but gave no details on how
that would influence its full-year 2011 profit, which was
forecast at 41 million euros in December.
Mercator operates stores in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia,
Bosnia, Montenegro, Bulgaria and Albania.
Shares of Mercator, which has market capitalisation of some
640 million euros, closed unchanged at 170 euros on Tuesday,
before the result was released, while the blue-chip SBI index
rose by 0.3 percent.
Twelve owners of Mercator earlier this year opened a tender
for their joint 52.1 percent stake in the company. According to
the local media, Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor
made the best bid, offering 221 euros per Mercator share.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jane Merriman)