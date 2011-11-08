* Profit margin down

LJUBLJANA Nov 8 Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator said on Tuesday group net profit fell by 3.2 percent in the first nine months of the year to 27 million euros ($37.3 million), mainly due to lower profit margins.

It said sales rose by 6.7 percent to 2.2 billion euros, with sales in Slovenia up by 0.8 percent and sales abroad up by 16.2 percent.

"Business conditions were worse than expected, particularly in the third quarter," the company said in a statement, adding it was forced to lower profit margins to keep retail prices low.

It said conditions on global financial markets have deteriorated and added a new recession in Europe was possible.

"Further worsening of business conditions is expected in the last quarter (of the year)," it said but gave no details on how that would influence its full-year 2011 profit, which was forecast at 41 million euros in December.

Mercator operates stores in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Bulgaria and Albania.

Shares of Mercator, which has market capitalisation of some 640 million euros, closed unchanged at 170 euros on Tuesday, before the result was released, while the blue-chip SBI index rose by 0.3 percent.

Twelve owners of Mercator earlier this year opened a tender for their joint 52.1 percent stake in the company. According to the local media, Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor made the best bid, offering 221 euros per Mercator share. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jane Merriman)