LJUBLJANA Jan 19 Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator said on Thursday it expected group net profit to have fallen 21.6 percent in 2011 and to fall a further 34 percent in 2012 due to slowing sales growth and declining margins.

It estimated group net profit in 2012 would reach 15.7 million euros, down from about 23.8 million euros in 2011. It also said it would pay a dividend of 3 euros per share in 2012, down from 8 euros in 2011. (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Will Waterman)