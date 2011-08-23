UPDATE 2-SoftBank expects to gain from Trump's promised deregulation
* Trump's promised deregulation to make doing business easier -Son
LJUBLJANA Aug 23 Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator said on Tuesday its net profit in the first half of 2011 had risen to 18.5 million euros from 17.7 million euros in the same period last year.
Mercator's revenues in the first six months were up 6.1 percent at 1.42 billion euros ($2 billion).
Mercator operates stores in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Bulgaria and Albania. (Reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Will Waterman) ($1=.7099 Euro)
* Trump's promised deregulation to make doing business easier -Son
* Company keeps financial goals (Adds CEO comments, shares, analyst )
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Indonesia's retail sales in December grew 10.5 percent from a year earlier, a slightly stronger pace than in November, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday.