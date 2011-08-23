LJUBLJANA Aug 23 Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator said on Tuesday its net profit in the first half of 2011 had risen to 18.5 million euros from 17.7 million euros in the same period last year.

Mercator's revenues in the first six months were up 6.1 percent at 1.42 billion euros ($2 billion).

Mercator operates stores in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Bulgaria and Albania. (Reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Will Waterman) ($1=.7099 Euro)