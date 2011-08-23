* Net profit reaches 46 pct of 2011 target

* Business conditions still difficult on all markets

LJUBLJANA, Aug 23 Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator said on Tuesday its net profit had inched up in the first half, with conditions in all its markets under pressure from the financial crisis.

First half profit rose just under 5 percent to 18.5 million euros from 17.7 million euros in the same period last year, it said, while revenue rose 6.1 percent to 1.42 billion euros ($2 billion).

"On all of our markets we still face the consequences of the economic crisis. Our first half net profit equals 46 percent of our plan for this year, while revenues reached 48 percent of what we planned for 2011," Mercator said in a statement.

Mercator operates stores in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Bulgaria and Albania. (Reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Will Waterman) ($1=.7099 Euro)