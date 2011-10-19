LJUBLJANA Oct 19 Twelve owners of Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator received four non-binding bids for their joint 52.10 percent of Mercator by the Monday deadline, Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) said on Wednesday.

NLB, which is one of the owners who are selling their stake in Mercator, said three bids were made by financial investors and one by a strategic investor.

According to Reuters sources the strategic investor is Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor.

"ING Bank N.V., London, will in the name of the consortium of the owners continue talks with all bidders in the coming days following which it will take a decision on further action," NLB said in a statement.

According to the local media, Agrokor offered 221 euros per Mercator share, which would value the whole company at 832 million euros ($1.1 billion).

Agrokor, NLB and ING Bank, which is managing the sale, gave no comment on the bid prices.

In line with the Slovenian legislation a buyer of the majority stake in Mercator would have to extend the offer to the rest of the shares.

Shares of Mercator closed 2.44 percent lower at 164 euros on Wednesday, before the news was released, while the blue-chip SBI index eased 0.12 percent. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)