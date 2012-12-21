LJUBLJANA Dec 21 The owners of Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator have resumed an attempt to sell their joint 53.18 percent of the company, said beverage producer Pivovarna Lasko, which controls 23.3 percent of Mercator.

Lasko gave no details on Friday, but according to local media other sellers include a number of local banks and investment funds.

Lasko and 11 local lenders and investment firms tried to sell their joint stake in Mercator last year but the sale was suspended after Mercator refused to allow Croatian rival Agrokor to perform due diligence.

Local media said Agrokor offered 221 euros per Mercator share, valuing the whole company at 832 million euros ($1.10 billion), but it eventually withdrew its bid in February.

Shares of Mercator, which has market capitalisation of 432 million euros, eased by 0.61 percent to 114 euros by 1000 GMT, while the blue-chip SBI index gained 0.15 percent. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)