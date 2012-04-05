LJUBLJANA, April 5 Owners of Slovenia's Mercator
are likely to form a consortium later in April to sell
some 68 percent of the country's largest food retailer, daily
Finance reported on Thursday.
It said the consortium might include Unicredit Bank
, which has about 8 percent of Mercator and is expected
to sell its stake along with a number of other local banks and
companies. The owners gave no immediate comment.
Last week, Mercator's five-member management board resigned
because of disagreements with the owners over the sale of the
company.
Last year 12 local lenders and investment firms tried to sell
their joint 52.1 percent stake in Mercator but the sale was
suspended after Mercator refused to allow due diligence to
Croatian rival Agrokor, which was the best bidder.
According to local media, Agrokor offered 221 euros per
Mercator share, valuing the whole company at 832 million euros
($1.1 billion), but it eventually withdrew its bid in February.
Shares of Mercator, which operates stores in Slovenia,
Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Albania and Bulgaria,
closed 0.19 percent lower on Wednesday at 132 euros while the
blue-chip SBI index gained 1.3 percent.
($1 = 0.7623 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak.; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Jane Merriman)