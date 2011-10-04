* Q3 copper output 10.5 mln pounds vs forecast of 12 mln
pounds
* Aims to sustain production levels of 50,000 tpd in Q4
* Shares down 12 pct
(Adds details, updates shares)
Oct 4 Canada's Mercator Minerals said
quarterly copper production from its Mineral Park mine in
Arizona came in below its expectations, sending the company's
shares down 12 percent to a two-year low.
Shares of the mining company were trading down 10 percent at
C$1.21 on Tuesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Earlier
in the session, they had touched a low of C$1.19.
Vancouver-based Mercator said July-September copper
production totaled 10.5 million pounds, below its forecast of 12
million pounds.
Mercator, which completed a second phase of expansion at the
mine, said it aims to sustain production levels of at least
50,000 tonnes a day for the fourth quarter.
The company said the mine produced 2 million pounds of
molybdenum and 178,000 ounces of silver in the third quarter.
Mill throughput rose 32 percent in the quarter, to 36,151
tonnes per day, the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore, Editing by Ian
Geoghegan and Sriraj Kalluvila)