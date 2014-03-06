FRANKFURT, March 6 Daimler said its Mercedes-Benz luxury brand deliveries reached a record 104,968 cars in February, boosted by a 74-percent sales rise in China, the world's largest car market, and a 27-percent increase in sales of its compact cars.

Overall, Mercedes-Benz sales rose 16.5 percent in February with sales up 6.7 percent in Europe, while U.S. sales advanced 2.6 percent, the company said on Thursday.

The sales momentum comes as Mercedes prepares to roll out the next generation of its C-Class in March, a model which is has in the past been its best-selling model. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)