UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN May 6 German automaker Daimler said sales of its Mercedes-Benz luxury brand rose 11.7 percent last month to the highest-ever level for April, powered by double-digit gains in Asia and Europe.
Deliveries of Mercedes-Benz brand vehicles increased to 116,566 cars, extending the year-to-date gain to 5.6 percent or 441,464 autos, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer said in a statement on Monday.
Sales in the Asia-Pacific region rose 14.9 percent to 27,881 cars while deliveries in core European markets were up 11.8 percent to 56,988. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources