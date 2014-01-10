UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Jan 10 Germany's Mercedes-Benz said it increased sales by 11.2 percent in December to 139,180 luxury cars, the automaker's best-ever result for that month, citing growth in all major markets.
Full-year deliveries for 2013 were up 10.7 percent at a record 1.46 million autos, Stuttgart-based Daimler's premium-car division reported on Friday.
Mercedes said it expects further momentum to sales this year from new models including the new C-Class and the GLA compact sport-utility vehicle, both hitting showrooms this spring.
Mercedes outsold German rival Audi for the month, but stayed behind the Volkswagen-owned luxury division in annual terms as Audi delivered 1.57 million cars last year. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources