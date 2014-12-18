DETROIT Dec 18 Mercedes-Benz is recalling 4,871
sedans and SUVs in the United States because of a potential oil
leak, according to documents filed with U.S. safety regulators.
Daimler AG's Mercedes is recalling certain
E-Class cars and M-Class and GLK-Class SUVs from model years
2014 and 2015 because oil may leak from around the chain
tensioner gasket in the four-cylinder diesel engine, increasing
the risk of a fire or a stalling engine, according to documents
filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The leaking oil may also be a road hazard for other
vehicles, increasing the risk of a crash, according to the NHTSA
documents.
Mercedes officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Dealers will replace the chain tensioner gasket at no cost
and the recall is expected to begin around Dec. 26.
The affected vehicles include certain model-year 2014-2015
E250 BlueTec and E250 BlueTec 4Matic cars and GLK250 4Matic
BlueTec SUVs, and 2015 ML250 4Matic BlueTec SUVs, according to
the NHTSA documents.
