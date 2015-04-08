UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, April 8 Daimler said on Wednesday sales of its Mercedes-Benz luxury brand jumped 16 percent in March to 183,467 cars, the highest-ever level recorded for any month in the automaker's history.
Record deliveries last month in Europe, China and the United States drove up first-quarter sales to 429,602 models, exceeding last year's record by 15 percent, Stuttgart-based Daimler said.
Sales of Mercedes-Benz Cars including the Smart mini-car brand rose 16 percent in March to 195,451 models, extending the year-to-date gain to 15 percent or 458,346 cars. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.