BERLIN Aug 6 Germany's Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday that sales of its luxury passenger-cars jumped 11 percent in July, powered by double-digit gains in China and the United States.

Deliveries increased to a record 130,003 cars last month, the best-ever result for a month of July, Mercedes said, citing 15 percent growth in the United States and 13 percent in China.

Seven-month sales at the world's third-largest luxury automaker were up 12.6 percent to 913,523 cars. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)