FRANKFURT, July 3 German carmaker Daimler said sales of its Mercedes-Benz luxury division rose 8.3 percent in June to 131,609 cars, the best-ever level recorded for that month, powered by demand from China and the United States.

Half-year deliveries of the Stuttgart-based automaker rose 6.4 percent to a record 694,433 cars, the company said on Wednesday, citing strong demand for its new A-Class and B-Class compact models. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)