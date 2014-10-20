Oct 20 Mercer, a subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Co, said it appointed Michel Faucher as Mercer Marsh Benefits Growth Markets Region business leader in Singapore to boost its employee health and benefits business.

Faucher was the director of Consumer Lines UK at American International Group in London.

Mercer also appointed Samuel Berry as Singapore leader in Mercer Marsh Benefits.

Berry most recently worked at Zurich Life Insurance as the chief underwriting & claims officer Asia Pacific-Middle East Region.

Berry will report to Charlotte Park, managing director and partner, Mercer Singapore and Rose Kwan, partner, ASEAN business leader, Mercer Marsh Benefits.

Loo Kim Teh, the new placement leader, will report to Berry. He comes from Aviva Plc. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)