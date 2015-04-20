PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 27
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 20 Mercer, a unit of insurance brokerage firm Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, said it appointed Rich Tuff as UK head of retirement administration.
Based in London, Tuff will be responsible for overseeing a range of administration services for over 800 pension schemes with about 1 million members, the firm said.
Tuff joined Mercer in 2010, and was recently central functions lead. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera)
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: