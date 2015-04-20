April 20 Mercer, a unit of insurance brokerage firm Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, said it appointed Rich Tuff as UK head of retirement administration.

Based in London, Tuff will be responsible for overseeing a range of administration services for over 800 pension schemes with about 1 million members, the firm said.

Tuff joined Mercer in 2010, and was recently central functions lead. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera)