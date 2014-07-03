LONDON, July 3 Final salary pension scheme deficits across the UK's top 350 companies fell by 1 billion pounds to 112 billion pounds ($190.58 billion) in June, consultants Mercer said.

Despite reversing the trend of the previous three months, the pension shortfall at the companies had still risen by 39 billion pounds year on year, Mercer added in a statement.

That figure equated to a funding ratio of 84 percent, unchanged on the month. This means pension funds had assets to meet 84 percent of their expected future payouts to policy-holders. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Laura Noonan)