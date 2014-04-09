BRIEF-Qatar's Commercial Bank calls OGM to approve launch of a global medium term notes programme
* Calls OGM on April 4 to approve launch of a global medium term notes programme of upto $2 billion to be issued in US market
April 9 China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd
* Says contract sales down 11.04 percent y/y at 3.5 billion yuan ($564.81 million) in March, up 7.22 percent y/y at 9.6 billion yuan in Q1
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hyd48v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1968 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 22 Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd : * Says it sold department in Tokyo on March 22 * Says the selling price is not disclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/JXbd2j Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says that the co has changed its name from Centum Investment Company Limited to Centum Investment Company Plc Source: http://j.mp/2nA91Ud Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)