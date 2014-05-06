BRIEF-Moody's takes rating actions on 17 Turkish banks
* Says long-term debt and deposit ratings of 14 Turkish banks were affirmed and their outlook was changed to negative from stable
May 6 China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd
* Says Jan-Apr contract sales at 11.8 billion yuan ($1.89 billion), up 0.6 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/bex98v
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
CAIRO, March 20 The World Bank has disbursed another $1 billion in financial assistance to Egypt out of its $3 billion loan programme with the country, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
JERUSALEM, March 20 Israel's parliament on Monday voted to end Israeli banks' control of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in a reform aimed at turning it into a for-profit bourse.