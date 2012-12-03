Dec 3 Merck & Co Inc said on Monday it
started a new clinical trial to evaluate the safety and
effectiveness of its experimental oral drug MK-8931 in patients
with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.
The Phase II trial, which will compare the drug with a
placebo, is a global, multi-center study that includes a group
of 200 patients to test safety.
The study is expected eventually enroll up to 1,700 patients
in the main Phase III group.
The drug is the first of its kind to advance to this stage
of clinical research.