By Ransdell Pierson
Dec 9 In its planned purchase of antibiotics
maker Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc, Merck & Co
will gain a sales force well placed to propel its own
experimental drug for an intestinal bug, C. difficile, that is a
scourge among hospital patients.
Merck announced on Monday an agreement to buy Cubist for
$8.4 billion, with a focus on Cubist's drugs that address the
growing threat of bacteria that are resistant to conventional
antibiotics.
As many as 14,000 Americans die each year from C. difficile
infections, which are spread by spores in hospitals. They take
root in patients who have been treated with broad-spectrum
antibiotics that kill off "friendly" bacteria in the gut,
allowing C. difficile bacteria to multiply.
C. difficile can cause colitis, including attacks of
diarrhea and fever that can recur and are not well controlled by
current treatments.
Merck's experimental drug, called MK-3415A, combines two
antibodies that chew up deadly toxins produced by C. difficile.
New data on its effectiveness is expected from two late-stage
clinical trials in 2015.
If the data is favorable, Merck could seek approval of the
drug - the first antibody treatment for bacterial toxins - by
early 2016.
"This is a blockbuster market opportunity for Merck," said
Kevin Kedra, an analyst for Gabelli & Co. Cubist's expertise in
turning its biggest product, the antibiotic Cubicin, into a $1
billion-a-year franchise could bode well for Merck.
"Cubist is a company that built itself into an antibiotic
power when bigger companies were getting out the business,"
Kedra said.
Adam Schechter, head of global human health at Merck, said
Cubist's sales force would strengthen Merck's relationships with
insurers, gastroentrologists, infectious disease doctors,
hospitals and outpatient centers.
Cubist has the best-selling treatment for the condition,
Dificid, but up to 15 percent of patients have relapses, sending
many of them back to the hospital for retreatment. It also faces
competition from far cheaper generics, including vancomycin.
If Merck's treatment is approved, it is more likely to face
competition down the road from products containing human fecal
matter. The "fecal transplants," which reintroduce healthy
bacteria into the gastrointestinal tract, have proven extremely
effective. But it could take years for a commercial version to
be approved.
"Merck couldn't have a better infrastructure than Cubist to
launch its drug," said Ori Hershkowitz, a Tel Aviv-based partner
for Sphera Funds. "They know how to negotiate the healthcare
system."
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Leslie Adler)