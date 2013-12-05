Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT Dec 5 Germany's Merck, the world's largest maker of liquid crystals for flat panel displays, said it agreed to buy Britain's AZ Electronic Materials for about 1.6 billion pounds ($2.61 billion) in cash, to diversify its offering of chemicals for the electronics industry.
Merck is offering pence 403.5 pence per AZ share, a premium of around 41 percent over the 3-month volume-weighted average share price.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)