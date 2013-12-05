FRANKFURT Dec 5 German diversified chemicals
and pharmaceuticals group Merck KGaA said it could
pursue more acquisitions after launching a takeover offer for
Britain's AZ Electronic Materials.
"These acquisitions could take place in all of the
businesses that we have," Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley told
Journalists at a press conference on Thursday.
"Further development of the business does not necessarily
and always take the shape of a spectacular transaction," he
cautioned.
Merck said it would fund the AZ deal, worth 2.1 billion
euros ($2.9 billion) including about 238 million euros in
assumed debt, from its cash reserves, which amounted to more
than 3 billion euros.
He also said that during the course of the takeover
procedure, Merck had the legal option to change the 95 percent
acceptance threshold that the offer is conditional to.
Merck reduced its net financial debt to 536 million euros as
per September, down from almost 2 billion at the end of 2012.