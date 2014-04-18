FRANKFURT, April 18 German liquid crystal maker
Merck KGaA extended the offer period for its planned
takeover of AZ Electronic Materials for a sixth time on
Friday as it continues to seek Chinese antitrust approval.
The offer period has been extended to until 1200 GMT on May
2, Merck said in a statement.
It said China's Ministry of Commerce had "raised certain
specific concerns that Merck is working with the Chinese
authorities to address".
Merck said it had received valid acceptances of the offer
representing approximately 67.53 percent of AZ by 1200 GMT on
April 18.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Jason Neely)