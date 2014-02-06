FRANKFURT Feb 6 Germany's Merck on Thursday extended the offer period for its planned $2.6 billion takeover of Britain's AZ Electronic Materials to Feb. 18.

Merck - the world's largest maker of liquid crystals used in TVs, tablet and smartphone screens - said AZ Electronic shareholders representing 56.48 percent of share capital had accepted the 403.5 pence per share cash offer as of Feb. 5.