LONDON Dec 5 German drugs and chemicals group Merck KGaA said on Thursday it had agreed to buy AZ Electronic Materials, a maker of specialty chemicals used to make Apple's iPad, for about 1.57 billion pounds ($2.57 billion).

Shareholders in AZ will receive 403.5 pence in cash for each share, a premium of about 53 percent on Wednesday's closing price under the terms of the deal, the companies said.