* Agreed deal at 403.5 pence per share
* Widens offering of chemicals for flat-panel displays
* AZ's board recommends bid
* AZ shares up 51 percent
By Ludwig Burger and Paul Sandle
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Dec 5 Merck, the
world's largest maker of liquid crystals used in TVs, tablet and
smartphone screens, has agreed to buy Britain's AZ Electronic
Materials for $2.6 billion to expand its range of
specialist chemicals for hi-tech gadgets.
Germany's family controlled Merck, which also makes cancer
drugs and laboratory equipment, will pay 403.5 pence per share
in cash for the supplier of chemicals used in Apple's
iPad, a 41 percent premium to AZ's three-month average share
price.
While many of Merck's peers in the pharmaceuticals industry
are selling assets to focus on core businesses, Merck's deal
underscores its position as a diversified group, with the family
behind it seeking to spread its investment risk.
"Our philosophy has always been to never put all eggs in one
basket," finance chief Matthias Zachert told reporters on
Thursday.
The electronics industry uses specialty chemicals to produce
chips, displays and other components. Many of the products are
high-margin, but demand is closely tied to production cycles in
manufacturing centres like Taiwan.
Analysts said AZ's optronics business, which supplies
products to make flat panels, complemented Merck's display
business. They share customers such as Samsung, Sony
, Panasonic and Innolux Corp.
Zachert said the deal would also give Merck new customers,
such as semiconductor maker SK Hynix Inc.
Optronics made up 32 percents of AZ's $363.7 million revenue
in the six months to end-June. Supplies of chemicals to the
chip-making industry accounted for the rest.
Shares in the British group, which joined the stock market
in 2010 at 240 pence, were up 51 percent to 398 pence at 1127
GMT. Shares in Merck were up 3.3 percent.
BOTTOM OF CYCLE
Liberum Capital analysts said the price looked fair, with an
2014 enterprise value to core earnings multiple of 11.1 times in
line with the 9-12 times range typical for previous specialty
chemicals deals.
"While a counter bid cannot be ruled out the offer price
seems fair and the significant premium may deter others from
bidding," they said.
Shares in AZ reached a high of 411.6 pence in March 2013
before a profit warning the following month, on weak demand from
chipmakers, wiped a quarter of the value off its share price.
Analysts at Espirito Santo said Merck was buying a high-
quality company at the bottom of the cycle, noting AZ was well
positioned for an upturn in the production of the wafers used to
make chips.
While the price meant the possibility of a counter bid was
low, they said, other specialty materials companies such as Air
Products, Air Liquide and Linde
might be interested.
Buying AZ, which was originally part of German chemical
company Hoechst AG, would add 5 percent to Merck's sales and 7
percent to core earnings based on 2012 numbers, DZ Bank analyst
Peter Spengler said.
AZ's board of directors are recommending shareholders accept
the offer. The directors have committed themselves to tender
their own shares, representing approximately 0.7 percent of the
total.
Merck will fund the deal, plus about 240 million euros of
debt, from existing cash reserves. It is conditional on the
backing of 95 percent of AZ's shareholders.
BoA Merrill Lynch advised Merck, while Rothschild, Goldman
Sachs and UBS advised AZ.