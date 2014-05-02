UPDATE 2-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancellations for Tuesday)
FRANKFURT May 2 German chemicals and pharmaceuticals company Merck KGaA said it had completed its takeover of Britain's AZ Electronic Materials , after extending its offer for a seventh time earlier in the week.
Merck said in a statement on Friday it had 81.3 percent of AZ under its control - passing the 75 percent threshold needed - and expected to delist the company from the London Stock Exchange at the beginning of June.
It added that it had gained antitrust clearances in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Germany and China.
Merck said it still intended to acquire all outstanding shares of AZ and would keep its offer open until further notice.
The world's largest maker of liquid crystals used in TVs and tablet and smartphone screens, Merck agreed in December to buy AZ for $2.6 billion to expand its range of specialist chemicals for hi-tech gadgets. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Jason Neely)
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancellations for Tuesday)
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Copper recovers from biggest weekly fall since Dec * Workers at Peru copper mine began strike on Friday (Updates with closing prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, March 13 The price of copper rose 1 percent on Monday to its highest level in over two weeks, buoyed mostly by supply disruptions after workers at Peru's top copper miner downed tools indefinitely late last week. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde in Peru started an indefinite s