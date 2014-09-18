FRANKFURT, Sept 18 German drugs and chemicals
maker Merck KGaA appointed the head of its pharma
business, Stefan Oschmann, as deputy chief executive, it said on
Thursday.
Oschmann, 57, will share strategic management functions and
representation of the company with CEO Karl-Ludwig Kley as of
Jan. 1, 2015, it said.
The promotion puts Oschmann in the frame to possibly succeed
Kley, whose contract runs until September 2016.
Belen Garijo, 54, will take over leadership of the entire
pharma business, according to the statement. Garijo is already
CEO of Merck's biopharmaceutical division, Merck Serono, to
which she will add consumer health, allergy treatments and
biosimilars.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)