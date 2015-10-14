FRANKFURT Oct 14 Germany's Merck KGaA
said it would scrap its divisional brands Merck Serono and Merck
Millipore and do business simply as Merck outside North America.
In the United States and Canada, where its U.S. namesake
Merck & Co Inc holds the rights to the Merck name, the
German company will continue to operate as EMD Serono in the
biopharmaceutical business, as EMD Performance Materials in the
high-tech materials business, as well as EMD Millipore in the
life science business.
Merck KGaA and Merck & Co Inc share historic roots but are
under separate ownership since World War One.
