Feb 15 Merck & Co plans to form a joint venture with two Brazilian pharmaceutical companies to sell medicines in Brazil, the U.S. drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The joint venture, which will initially include about 30 products, is the latest example of multinational drugmakers seeking deals to find growth in emerging pharmaceutical markets.

Merck's venture is with Supera Farma Laboratorios S.A., a Brazilian pharmaceutical company co-owned by Cristália and Eurofarma. The joint venture, which is expected to be completed later in the year, will be 51 percent owned by Merck, with Cristália and Eurofarma owning the rest. (Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Derek Caney)