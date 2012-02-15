Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 15 Merck & Co plans to form a joint venture with two Brazilian pharmaceutical companies to sell medicines in Brazil, the U.S. drugmaker said on Wednesday.
The joint venture, which will initially include about 30 products, is the latest example of multinational drugmakers seeking deals to find growth in emerging pharmaceutical markets.
Merck's venture is with Supera Farma Laboratorios S.A., a Brazilian pharmaceutical company co-owned by Cristália and Eurofarma. The joint venture, which is expected to be completed later in the year, will be 51 percent owned by Merck, with Cristália and Eurofarma owning the rest. (Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Derek Caney)
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.
FRANKFURT, Feb 24 Activist investor AOC has called for Stada's management and supervisory boards to run a non-biased, transparent sales process for the German generic drugs maker.