Akzo Nobel rejects improved bid from U.S. rival PPG
AMSTERDAM, March 22 Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel rejected on Wednesday a second takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries saying the offer was too low and too risky.
Feb 5 Merck & Co Inc : * CEO says more interested in smaller "bolt-on" acquisitions than major
transactions * CEO says still assessing whether more advantageous to keep or sell company's
non-pharmaceutical units * Says u.s. sales decline for januvia diabetes drug appears to have stabilized * Says continuing to work with cattle industry to "reaffirm" confidence in
zilmax * Says certifying customers who use zilmax, to show the feed supplement is
helpful
* Therapix Biosciences Ltd. announces pricing of U.S. Initial public offering and NASDAQ listing
* Rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG Industries Inc