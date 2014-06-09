June 9 Merck & Co Inc :
* Research chief says triple combination of Idenix nucleotide
inhibibor
idx21437 and leading two experimental Merck drugs could
produce cures in 4 to
6 weeks
* Research chief says triple combination, using idx21437, has
potential to
eliminate hepatitis c virus in all genotypes
* Research chief says global company reach could bring triple
combination to
countries most affected by genotypes 2 and 3, virus types
less common in U.S.
* Says its own experimental dual therapy of mk-5172 and mk-8742
cures "high
nineties" percentage of patients in 12 weeks; says triple
therapy could be
more effective, faster