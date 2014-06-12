BRIEF-Moovly Media secures a deal for 200 licenses
* Says secured a deal for 200 licenses for a minimum of three years is with a large European government organization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 12 Merck & Co Inc : * Research chief, speaking at Goldman Sachs healthcare conference, says Merck would be open to big acquisition for biotech
products, not for technology platform * Research chief says company aims to capture "substantial" part of hepatitis c
market by selling best drugs at "fair cost proposition"
March 14 U.S. electronics payments provider Euronet Worldwide Inc said on Tuesday it offered to buy money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for $15.20 per share, trumping Ant Financial's bid of $13.25 per share.
March 14 U.S. stock index futures were marginally lower on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's closely watched two-day meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.