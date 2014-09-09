BRIEF-Heico Corp declares 5-for-4 stock split
* Heico Corp - stock split will be effected in form of a 25% stock dividend on each class of company's shares and is payable on april 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 9 Merck & Co Inc : * Merck CEO, at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, says tax inversion deals would not fit its corporate strategy * CEO says tax inversion benefit would require overly large transaction * CEO says changes needed to make U.S. tax rate more competitive, but may not
occur until after 2016 elections * CEO says advantages from tax inversion deals would not be "durable" because
of likely changes in coming years to U.S. tax policy * CEO says new big deals would be disruptive, although prior Schering Plough
acquisition made sense
* Blackstone announces acquisition of The Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro
* Corium reports positive progress in pilot bioequivalence study of once-weekly Corplex™ Donepezil patch