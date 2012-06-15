(Corrects to fix typo in headline)
June 15 June 15 Merck :
* U.S. district court rules against Merck in nasonex
(mometasone furoate monohydrate) patent lawsuit
* Says "believe the patent for nasonex in the United States is
valid and would be infringed by the apotex product"
* Says "we plan to review all of our options, including a
likely appeal of the decision"
* Patent at issue is U.S. patent no. 6,127,353 that covers
mometasone furoate monohydrate, active ingredient in nasonex
* Says a U.S. district court ruled against co in a patent
infringement suit against Apotex inc. and Apotex corp