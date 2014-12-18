(Corrects headline to say India's Merck Ltd, not its German parent, made the appointment)

Dec 18 Merck Ltd : * Claus-Dieter Boedecker, managing director of the company, has submitted a letter to the board resigning as managing director * Board recommended to appoint Anand Nambiar as the new managing director * Source text: bit.ly/1Ah0rsj * Further company coverage