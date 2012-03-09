LONDON, March 9 U.S. drugmaker Merck &
Co's new hepatitis C drug Victrelis was recommended for
use within Britain's state health service on Friday, despite its
hefty price tag.
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence,
which often spurns expensive new medicines on cost grounds, said
significant improvements seen with Victrelis made it a
cost-effective option.
The drug, also known as boceprevir, is designed for use in
combination with peginterferon alfa and ribavirin for patients
with liver disease due to genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C, the
most common form.
It costs 30,800 pounds ($48,400) for a 44-week course, with
the other two drugs increasing the bill by around 11,000 pounds.
The draft guidance from NICE is now open for consultation
before the agency finally issues it.
($1 = 0.6367 pound)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Dan Lalor)