Nov 3 Merck & Co Inc's experimental
cancer vaccine appeared to provide broader protection against a
cancer-causing virus than the company's Gardasil shot did in
clinical trials, the Wall Street Journal said on Sunday.
The U.S. pharmaceutical company said the study results
support its plan to submit the new vaccine, code-named V503, for
U.S. regulatory approval by year's end, which could lead to
market launch next year at the soonest, the paper said.
Officials at Merck were not immediately available to
comment.
The article said Merck expects health-care providers to
eventually switch to V503 if the product receives marketing
approval.
Some analysts expect its annual sales could exceed $1
billion, the paper said.
Gardasil, launched in 2006, was the first vaccine to protect
against human papillomavirus, or HPV, a sexually transmitted
virus that can cause cervical cancer in women and other
less-common types of cancer in males and females.
Merck ran clinical trials to test the new vaccine's safety
and efficacy, and will present results at an HPV-focused medical
meeting in Florence, Italy, this week, the paper said.