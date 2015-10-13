FRANKFURT Oct 13 Germany's Merck KGaA said it would promote its deputy chief executive, Stefan Oschmann, to the top job in April next year to replace Karl-Ludwig Kley, who will retire.

Oschmann will take over as chief executive after the group's annual shareholder meeting on April 29, 2016, the German drugs and chemicals maker said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kley's current contract would have expired in September 2016.

Oschmann, previously the head of its pharma business, became deputy chief executive at the beginning of this year.

Before joining Merck KGaA in 2011, German-born Oschmann was in charge of Merck & Co Inc's emerging markets operations. The two companies share historic roots but are under separate ownership since World War One. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)