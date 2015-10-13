FRANKFURT Oct 13 Germany's Merck KGaA
said it would promote its deputy chief executive, Stefan
Oschmann, to the top job in April next year to replace
Karl-Ludwig Kley, who will retire.
Oschmann will take over as chief executive after the group's
annual shareholder meeting on April 29, 2016, the German drugs
and chemicals maker said in a statement on Tuesday.
Kley's current contract would have expired in September
2016.
Oschmann, previously the head of its pharma business, became
deputy chief executive at the beginning of this year.
Before joining Merck KGaA in 2011, German-born Oschmann was
in charge of Merck & Co Inc's emerging markets
operations. The two companies share historic roots but are under
separate ownership since World War One.
