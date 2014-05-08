FRANKFURT May 8 German pharmaceuticals and chemicals company Merck KGaA on Thursday said it had appointed Marcus Kuhnert to become chief financial officer effective on Aug. 1.

Kuhnert, who is currently chief financial officer at Henkel's Laundry & Home Care business, will succeed Matthias Zachert, who has left Merck to become chief executive officer at German synthetic rubber specialist Lanxess.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jane Baird)