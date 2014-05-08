UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT May 8 German pharmaceuticals and chemicals company Merck KGaA on Thursday said it had appointed Marcus Kuhnert to become chief financial officer effective on Aug. 1.
Kuhnert, who is currently chief financial officer at Henkel's Laundry & Home Care business, will succeed Matthias Zachert, who has left Merck to become chief executive officer at German synthetic rubber specialist Lanxess.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jane Baird)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources