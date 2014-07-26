BRIEF-Neothetics reports last subject enrolled in phase 2 proof of concept trial for lipo-202
* Neothetics announces last subject enrolled in phase 2 proof of concept trial for lipo-202 for the reduction of submental subcutaneous fat
FRANKFURT, July 26 Merck will start offering non-prescription drugs in China as part of a push to double revenues in the region to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by 2018, Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley told German weekly Wirtschaftswoche.
Merck will focus on treatments related to diabetes, thyroid issues and heart problems, and supply medication made at a new factory in Nantong which is due to start production in 2017, Wirtschaftswoche said. ($1 = 0.7447 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* Says co's goa formulation manufacturing facility inspected by FDA from march 14, 2017 - march 20, 2017
March 20 Nektar Therapeutics said its experimental opioid, designed to achieve pain relief without the high levels of euphoria that can lead to abuse and addiction with existing opioids, succeeded in a key late-stage study.