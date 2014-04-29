By Arno Schuetze and Olivia Oran
FRANKFURT/NEW YORK, April 29 Bayer AG
is offering to swap its animal health assets with Merck & Co
Inc's consumer healthcare business, people familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday, in a move that could give the German
drugmaker a leg up in the $14 billion auction of the Merck
business.
As part of its bid, Bayer has offered to pay the remainder
of the acquisition price in cash, these people said, who asked
not to be named because the matter is not public.
Bayer and Britain's Reckitt Benckiser Group are among
the final contenders for the Merck unit, best known for
Coppertone sunscreen and Claritin allergy medicine, Reuters
reported last weekend.
Bayer's animal health business had net sales of 1.3 billion
euros ($1.8 billion) in 2013, according to the company's
website. Representatives for Bayer and Merck did not respond to
requests for comment.
