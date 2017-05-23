LONDON May 23 Britain's competition watchdog on
Tuesday accused Merck & Co of operating an
anti-competitive discount scheme for its medicine Remicade,
designed to restrict competition from so-called biosimilar
copies of the drug.
The Competition and Markets Authority said it had
provisionally found the U.S. company's European unit, Merck
Sharp & Dohme, had abused its dominant position through a
discount scheme for Remicade.
MSD said it was cooperating fully with the CMA’s ongoing
investigation and was confident the proceedings would show it
had complied with competition law.
