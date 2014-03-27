(Corrects headline to show the Baxter executive is currently with, and not a former employee of, the company. Fixes spelling in first paragraph)

March 27 Merck & Co Inc said it appointed Robert Davis as chief financial officer, effective April 23, replacing Peter Kellogg.

Davis, 47, is joining Merck from Baxter International Inc where he oversaw the integration of the company's two major businesses, along with corporate manufacturing and R&D.

Merck said Peter Kellogg, 58, the CFO since 2007, will leave the company on May 16.

