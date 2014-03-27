PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects headline to show the Baxter executive is currently with, and not a former employee of, the company. Fixes spelling in first paragraph)
March 27 Merck & Co Inc said it appointed Robert Davis as chief financial officer, effective April 23, replacing Peter Kellogg.
Davis, 47, is joining Merck from Baxter International Inc where he oversaw the integration of the company's two major businesses, along with corporate manufacturing and R&D.
Merck said Peter Kellogg, 58, the CFO since 2007, will leave the company on May 16.
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.