BRIEF-ACCC says takes action against Apple "over alleged misleading consumer guarantee representations"
April 6 Australian Competition and Consumer Commission :
April 27 Merck and Co's diabetes drug Januvia achieved the main goal of a long-awaited heart safety study, according to preliminary results released by the company on Monday, likely removing a cloud of uncertainty from its biggest product.
In after-hours trading, Merck shares rose nearly 4 percent after the announcement on Januvia, which had sales of about $4 billion in 2014.
In the Tecos study of 14,724 patients with type 2 diabetes and a history of heart disease, Januvia plus regular care led to no significant difference in a composite of time to the first cardiovascular-related death, non-fatal heart attack, non-fatal stroke, or unstable angina requiring hospitalization compared with usual care alone, Merck said.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexico's central bank chief said on Wednesday the bank altered course on how to protect the peso after a couple of tweets by U.S. President Donald Trump in early January pummeled the local currency to near historic lows and wiped out the effect of a $2 billion currency intervention.
* Excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange comparable sales for U.S. in March was 6 percent